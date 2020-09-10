National Grid plc (LON:NG) Insider Andrew Agg Acquires 17 Shares

National Grid plc (LON:NG) insider Andrew Agg purchased 17 shares of National Grid stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 849 ($11.09) per share, with a total value of £144.33 ($188.59).

Andrew Agg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 15th, Andrew Agg purchased 15,794 shares of National Grid stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 881 ($11.51) per share, with a total value of £139,145.14 ($181,817.77).

Shares of LON:NG opened at GBX 859.20 ($11.23) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 884.55 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 919.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.03. National Grid plc has a 12 month low of GBX 789.40 ($10.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,073 ($14.02).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of GBX 32 ($0.42) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is an increase from National Grid’s previous dividend of $16.57. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio is 134.99%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,010 ($13.20) to GBX 1,040 ($13.59) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,025 ($13.39) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 980 ($12.81) price objective on shares of National Grid in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 949 ($12.40) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,002 ($13.09).

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

