NANO DIMENSION/S (NASDAQ:NNDM) Shares Gap Up to $1.41

Shares of NANO DIMENSION/S (NASDAQ:NNDM) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.41, but opened at $1.68. NANO DIMENSION/S shares last traded at $1.57, with a volume of 18,732 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 11.63, a current ratio of 12.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.25.

NANO DIMENSION/S (NASDAQ:NNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18). NANO DIMENSION/S had a negative return on equity of 67.17% and a negative net margin of 307.64%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NANO DIMENSION/S in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of NANO DIMENSION/S during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NANO DIMENSION/S during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NANO DIMENSION/S during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NANO DIMENSION/S during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors own 27.06% of the company’s stock.

NANO DIMENSION/S Company Profile (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Nano Dimension Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an additive electronics provider. The company offers DragonFly Pro precision system for additive manufacturing of printed electronics. It also develops conductive and dielectric ink, as well as provides Dragonfly and Switch software to manage design file and printing process.

