Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on COOP. Barclays upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ COOP opened at $20.56 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 1.39. Mr. Cooper Group has a one year low of $4.31 and a one year high of $21.29.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $630.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.20 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 3.26%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 588.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 176,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 150,681 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 36.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 350,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after buying an additional 94,464 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the second quarter valued at $399,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 473.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 614,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after buying an additional 507,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

