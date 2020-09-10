Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Boeing (NYSE:BA)

Equities researchers at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “underweight” rating and a $181.00 price target on the aircraft producer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.04.

Get Boeing alerts:

NYSE BA opened at $160.78 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.15. Boeing has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $391.00. The stock has a market cap of $90.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.84 and a beta of 1.37.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.93) by ($1.86). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $11.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($5.82) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Boeing will post -9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $173.36 per share, with a total value of $199,710.72. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,710.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BA. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the second quarter worth $227,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 7.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,493,913 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $640,435,000 after buying an additional 229,000 shares in the last quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 17.1% during the second quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 10,840 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,987,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 17.7% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 16,650 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,037,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,513,496 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $460,724,000 after buying an additional 79,527 shares in the last quarter. 52.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.