Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.75% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.08.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGT opened at $133.84 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.99 and its 200-day moving average is $104.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.64 and a beta of 1.51. Allegiant Travel has a twelve month low of $60.06 and a twelve month high of $183.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported ($5.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by ($1.43). The firm had revenue of $133.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.13 million. Allegiant Travel had a positive return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 72.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post -9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegiant Travel news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.42, for a total transaction of $123,115.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,813.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles W. Pollard acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $120.00 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,440,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,870 shares of company stock worth $24,208,483 over the last three months. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 573 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 903.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 12,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

