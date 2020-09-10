Mooncoin (MOON) Achieves Market Cap of $2.55 Million

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. One Mooncoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Mooncoin has a total market capitalization of $2.55 million and approximately $26.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mooncoin has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.21 or 0.00470650 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000540 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00011630 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004120 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003378 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Mooncoin Coin Profile

Mooncoin (CRYPTO:MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,048,461,289 coins. Mooncoin’s official website is mooncoin.com . The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Mooncoin

Mooncoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mooncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mooncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

