Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Stock Holdings Lowered by Cipher Capital LP

Cipher Capital LP reduced its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 46.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 32,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,855,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 127.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 58,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,309,000 after purchasing an additional 32,603 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 132.4% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCO opened at $288.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $285.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $259.37. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $164.19 and a 52 week high of $305.95. The company has a market capitalization of $52.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.55. Moody’s had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 207.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 27.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $258.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $278.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.33.

In other Moody’s news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.20, for a total value of $3,386,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,499,299.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.14, for a total transaction of $3,207,438.00. Insiders sold 25,200 shares of company stock valued at $7,033,353 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

