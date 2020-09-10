Monness Crespi & Hardt Upgrades At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) to Buy

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) was upgraded by stock analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $20.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on HOME. ValuEngine upgraded At Home Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on At Home Group from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BofA Securities raised At Home Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered At Home Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised At Home Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. At Home Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.68.

HOME opened at $15.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $964.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32. At Home Group has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $23.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.97.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $515.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.00 million. At Home Group had a positive return on equity of 13.30% and a negative net margin of 35.75%. At Home Group’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that At Home Group will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other At Home Group news, CMO Ashley F. Sheetz sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total value of $785,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Norman E. Mcleod sold 192,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $4,233,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 283,332 shares of company stock worth $6,136,912. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of At Home Group during the second quarter valued at $99,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of At Home Group by 27.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 511,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after acquiring an additional 110,112 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of At Home Group during the second quarter valued at $343,000. No Street GP LP acquired a new position in shares of At Home Group during the second quarter valued at $6,490,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of At Home Group during the second quarter valued at $4,011,000. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

