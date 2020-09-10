Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Rating Lowered to Underperform at SVB Leerink

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) was downgraded by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $41.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $58.00. SVB Leerink’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 27.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MRNA. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Moderna in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.44.

Moderna stock opened at $56.90 on Tuesday. Moderna has a fifty-two week low of $13.53 and a fifty-two week high of $95.21. The company has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.64 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.20.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.05. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 27.85% and a negative net margin of 461.42%. The firm had revenue of $66.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 million. The business’s revenue was up 407.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $633,200.00. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 39,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $2,534,587.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,954.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 842,353 shares of company stock worth $58,362,987 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Moderna in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Moderna in the second quarter worth about $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moderna in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Moderna by 124.0% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 175.6% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 55.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

