Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of ships, industrial machinery and aircrafts. Its operating segments consist of Energy & Environmental; Commercial Aviation & Transportation Systems; Integrated Defense & Space Systems; Machinery Equipment & Infrastructure and Others. Energy & Environmental segment provides solutions in social infrastructure. Commercial Aviation & Transportation Systems segment encompasses land, sea and air transportation systems. Integrated Defense & Space Systems segment provides land, sea, air and space defense systems. Machinery Equipment & Infrastructure segment capitalizes on synergy benefits between business areas applied to a broad lineup of products including machine tools, handling and distribution systems, air-conditioning and refrigeration systems, bridges and others. Others segment offers real estate leasing and sales; printing and information services. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Mitsubishi Heavy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries stock opened at $24.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.28 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.44 and a 200-day moving average of $25.69. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has a 52 week low of $22.38 and a 52 week high of $40.82.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 0.84%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mitsubishi Heavy Industries will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells heavy machinery worldwide. It operates through Power Systems; Industry & Infrastructure; and Aircraft, Defense & Space segments. The company provides construction and after-sales services for various power generation facilities, including thermal, nuclear, and wind power plants; aircraft products, such as commercial aircraft and aero engines; and space systems, such as a H-IIA rocket, as well as products related to international space station programs.

