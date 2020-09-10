Millrock Resources (CVE:MRO) Trading Down 20.5%

Millrock Resources (CVE:MRO) fell 20.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.16. 357,123 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 220,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.19. The stock has a market cap of $30.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50.

Millrock Resources Company Profile (CVE:MRO)

Millrock Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company has 27 exploration projects, including 8 gold, copper, and zinc properties in Alaska; 3 gold/polymetallic projects in British Columbia; a uranium project in New Mexico; and 15 gold, silver, and copper projects in Mexico.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Millrock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millrock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.