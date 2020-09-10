Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Holdings Increased by Smithfield Trust Co.

Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 278.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,590 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 31,540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.1% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 7,416 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 65.6% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 4.2% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.2% during the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 21,095 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MU. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.94.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 13,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $662,016.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,867,325.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $517,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,648,178.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,003 shares of company stock valued at $1,195,427. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.79. 263,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,221,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.48 and its 200 day moving average is $47.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.35. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $31.13 and a one year high of $61.19.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 6.31%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

