Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its stake in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 225,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 51,625 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.09% of Microchip Technology worth $23,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 4.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 0.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 0.4% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 31,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 3.4% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 1.7% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 98.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on MCHP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $81.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.64.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,893 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $313,572.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.89, for a total value of $110,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $930,588.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,695 shares of company stock valued at $836,561 over the last ninety days. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MCHP traded up $2.15 on Thursday, reaching $103.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,291,989. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.60. Microchip Technology Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $115.11.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 12.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st were issued a $0.368 dividend. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 28.38%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

