Michael Reed Webb Buys 600 Shares of Nutrien Ltd (TSE:NTR) Stock

Nutrien Ltd (TSE:NTR) Senior Officer Michael Reed Webb acquired 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$49.09 per share, with a total value of C$29,454.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$528,993.84.

Shares of TSE NTR opened at C$50.02 on Thursday. Nutrien Ltd has a twelve month low of C$34.80 and a twelve month high of C$69.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$47.98 and its 200-day moving average price is C$47.89. The company has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion and a PE ratio of 34.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 125.52%.

NTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CSFB set a C$37.00 target price on Nutrien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$37.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutrien has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$40.80.

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

