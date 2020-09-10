Michael (Mike) McLaren Sells 20,000 Shares of FDM Group (Holdings) PLC (LON:FDM) Stock

FDM Group (Holdings) PLC (LON:FDM) insider Michael (Mike) McLaren sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,050 ($13.72), for a total transaction of £210,000 ($274,402.20).

Shares of FDM opened at GBX 1,070 ($13.98) on Thursday. FDM Group has a 12 month low of GBX 460 ($6.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,151.24 ($15.04). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,000.98 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 869.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and a PE ratio of 31.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.48.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th were issued a dividend of GBX 18.50 ($0.24) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. FDM Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.56%.

FDM has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 990 ($12.94) price objective on shares of FDM Group in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of FDM Group in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

FDM Group Company Profile

FDM Group (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company is involved in recruiting, training, and placing its own IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, project management and support office, data and operations services, business analysis, business intelligence, production support, client training, and information security.

