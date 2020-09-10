Metalore Resources (CVE:MET) Shares Gap Up to $2.36

Metalore Resources Limited (CVE:MET)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.36, but opened at $2.97. Metalore Resources shares last traded at $2.97, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$2.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 million and a P/E ratio of -8.74.

Metalore Resources Company Profile (CVE:MET)

Metalore Resources Limited, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration and development of precious metals and hydrocarbons in Canada. It owns and/or controls approximately 40,000 acres of petroleum, natural gas, and mineral leases in Charlotteville, Walsingham, and Houghton townships in Norfolk County, Ontario.

