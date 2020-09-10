MERLIN ENTERTAI/S (OTCMKTS:MERLY) & H. Lundbeck A/S- (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Head to Head Review

MERLIN ENTERTAI/S (OTCMKTS:MERLY) and H. Lundbeck A/S- (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

MERLIN ENTERTAI/S has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, H. Lundbeck A/S- has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for MERLIN ENTERTAI/S and H. Lundbeck A/S-, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MERLIN ENTERTAI/S 0 0 0 0 N/A H. Lundbeck A/S- 1 1 3 0 2.40

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of MERLIN ENTERTAI/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of H. Lundbeck A/S- shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares MERLIN ENTERTAI/S and H. Lundbeck A/S-‘s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MERLIN ENTERTAI/S N/A N/A N/A H. Lundbeck A/S- 11.07% 22.44% 10.92%

Dividends

MERLIN ENTERTAI/S pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. H. Lundbeck A/S- pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MERLIN ENTERTAI/S and H. Lundbeck A/S-‘s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MERLIN ENTERTAI/S $2.25 billion 2.65 $307.00 million N/A N/A H. Lundbeck A/S- $2.55 billion 2.54 $399.78 million N/A N/A

H. Lundbeck A/S- has higher revenue and earnings than MERLIN ENTERTAI/S.

Summary

H. Lundbeck A/S- beats MERLIN ENTERTAI/S on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MERLIN ENTERTAI/S

Merlin Entertainments plc operates visitor attraction places worldwide. The company operates midway attractions under the Madame Tussauds, The Eye Brand, SEA LIFE, The Dungeons, LEGOLAND Discovery Centres, Seal Sanctuaries, Shreks Adventure, Blackpool Tower, WILD LIFE, Australian Treetop Adventures, Hotham Alpine Resort, Falls Creek, and Little BIG City brands. It also operates resort theme parks under the Alton Towers, Chessington World of Adventures, Gardaland, Heide Park, THORPE PARK Resort, and Warwick Castle brands; and LEGOLAND parks under the LEGOLAND Billund, LEGOLAND Windsor, LEGOLAND California, LEGOLAND Deutschland, LEGOLAND Florida, LEGOLAND Malaysia, LEGOLAND Dubai, and LEGOLAND Japan brands. The company operates approximately 120 attractions, 18 hotels, and 6 holiday villages in 25 countries and across 4 continents. Merlin Entertainments plc was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Poole, the United Kingdom.

About H. Lundbeck A/S-

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for treating symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Onfi for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and Rexulti to treat depression/schizophrenia. It also provides Azilect for treating Parkinson's disease; Cipralex/Lexapro for depression; Ebixa to treat Alzheimer's disease; Sabril for treating epilepsy; and Xenazine for chorea associated with Huntington's disease, as well as other products. The company sells its products primarily to distributors of pharmaceuticals, pharmacies, and hospitals. H. Lundbeck A/S was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Valby, Denmark.

