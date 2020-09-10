Medusa Mining Limited (ASX:MML) Insider Acquires A$87,000.00 in Stock

Medusa Mining Limited (ASX:MML) insider Simon Mottram acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.87 ($0.62) per share, for a total transaction of A$87,000.00 ($62,142.86).
The company has a fifty day moving average price of A$0.68 and a 200 day moving average price of A$0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87.
Medusa Mining Company Profile
