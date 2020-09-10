Medusa Mining Limited (ASX:MML) Insider Acquires A$87,000.00 in Stock

Medusa Mining Limited (ASX:MML) insider Simon Mottram acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.87 ($0.62) per share, for a total transaction of A$87,000.00 ($62,142.86).

The company has a fifty day moving average price of A$0.68 and a 200 day moving average price of A$0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87.

Medusa Mining Company Profile

Medusa Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, mining, and production of gold properties. The company also explores for silver and copper deposits. It holds interests in the Co-O mine covering 596 square kilometers located in the Philippines.

