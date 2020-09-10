McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Purchased by Smithfield Trust Co.

Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 112.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in McKesson by 75.2% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth $433,000. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth $338,000. Hourglass Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the first quarter valued at $248,000. Institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Marie L/Ca Knowles sold 1,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total value of $174,510.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of McKesson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of McKesson from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on McKesson from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. McKesson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.79.

Shares of McKesson stock traded up $2.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $154.71. 4,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,005,638. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.67 and its 200 day moving average is $146.34. The stock has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.00. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $112.60 and a 12 month high of $172.18.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.42. McKesson had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 42.33%. The company had revenue of $55.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.31 EPS. McKesson’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

