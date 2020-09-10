Maureen Oconnell Purchases 13,470 Shares of Acacia Research Corp (NASDAQ:ACTG) Stock

Acacia Research Corp (NASDAQ:ACTG) Director Maureen Oconnell purchased 13,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.77 per share, with a total value of $50,781.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 125,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,923.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Maureen Oconnell also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 4th, Maureen Oconnell purchased 11,530 shares of Acacia Research stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.78 per share, with a total value of $43,583.40.
Shares of ACTG stock opened at $3.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.16. Acacia Research Corp has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $4.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.26 million, a P/E ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 0.54.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Acacia Research by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,442,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,898,000 after purchasing an additional 179,084 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acacia Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,668,000. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Acacia Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,208,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Acacia Research in the 1st quarter valued at $1,629,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Acacia Research by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 678,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 67,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.70% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ACTG shares. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Acacia Research from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. TheStreet raised Acacia Research from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th.
About Acacia Research
Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engage in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. It assists patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios; protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use; generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies; and enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies through the filing of patent infringement litigation.
Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.