Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.18.

A number of research firms recently commented on MTDR. Stifel Nicolaus raised Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $4.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th.

Matador Resources stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.80. The stock had a trading volume of 16,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,460,098. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $19.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -6.53, a P/E/G ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 4.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 15.93% and a positive return on equity of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $118.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter worth $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the second quarter valued at $92,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

