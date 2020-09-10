Mark Compton Purchases 755 Shares of Sonic Healthcare Limited (ASX:SHL) Stock

Sonic Healthcare Limited (ASX:SHL) insider Mark Compton acquired 755 shares of Sonic Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$32.86 ($23.47) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,809.30 ($17,720.93).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of A$26.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$27.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.49.

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 7th. This represents a yield of 1.47%. Sonic Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 76.85%.

Sonic Healthcare Limited, a healthcare company, provides medical diagnostic services, and administrative services and facilities to medical practitioners. The company operates through Laboratory, Imaging, and Other segments. It offers laboratory medicine/pathology and radiology/diagnostic imaging services to clinicians, hospitals, community health services, and their patients.

