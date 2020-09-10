Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Oppenheimer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 219.15% from the company’s current price.

MRNS has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Cowen initiated coverage on Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price (up from $6.00) on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.25.

Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.88 on Tuesday. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $3.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.16. The stock has a market cap of $224.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.00.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 6,819 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 7,201 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 204,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 8,241 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 246,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 8,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in three dose forms, including intravenous (IV), oral capsule, and oral liquid for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

