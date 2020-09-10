Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Shares Gap Down to $4.93

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.93, but opened at $4.79. Marathon Oil shares last traded at $4.79, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRO. UBS Group increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.93.

The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.61.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.02. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.54 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRO. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 800.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,810.8% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 9,172 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,692 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 10,000.0% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

