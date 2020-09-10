Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) Shares Purchased by Cipher Capital LP

Cipher Capital LP boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) by 84.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,581 shares during the quarter. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth $42,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 24.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Finally, Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at $50,000. 68.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

NYSE MGY opened at $5.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp has a 1 year low of $3.23 and a 1 year high of $13.28.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 166.05%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.37.

In related news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen bought 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.63 per share, with a total value of $82,761.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,881,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,745,012.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders purchased 64,700 shares of company stock valued at $378,511. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.