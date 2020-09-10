Macarthur Minerals (CVE:MMS) Trading Down 11.5%

Macarthur Minerals Limited (CVE:MMS) traded down 11.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.53 and last traded at C$0.54. 76,570 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 155,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.61.

The company has a market capitalization of $15.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78.

Macarthur Minerals (CVE:MMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Macarthur Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation mineral resource properties in Australia and Nevada. It primarily explores for gold, lithium, iron ore, nickel, and cobalt deposits. The company holds 100% interests in three iron ore projects in the Yilgarn region of Western Australia; various project areas in the Pilbara, Western Australia for conglomerate gold, hard rock greenstone gold, and hard rock lithium; and lithium brine interests in the Railroad Valley, Nevada.

