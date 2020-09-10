LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Bank of America

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its target price upped by analysts at Bank of America from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.75% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.39.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

NYSE LYB traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.29. The company had a trading volume of 5,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748,366. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.53. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $33.71 and a fifty-two week high of $98.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.37.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYB. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 211.4% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 123.7% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 756 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 195.7% during the second quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 41.2% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 66.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.