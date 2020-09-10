LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Bank of America

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its target price upped by analysts at Bank of America from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.75% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.39.
NYSE LYB traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.29. The company had a trading volume of 5,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748,366. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.53. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $33.71 and a fifty-two week high of $98.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.37.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYB. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 211.4% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 123.7% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 756 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 195.7% during the second quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 41.2% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 66.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.
