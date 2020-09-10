LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Acquired by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 113.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 212.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on LPL Financial from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on LPL Financial from $111.00 to $118.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on LPL Financial from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, CSFB increased their price target on LPL Financial from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.32.

Shares of LPLA stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.89. 6,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a one year low of $32.01 and a one year high of $99.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.48.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.11. LPL Financial had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 54.13%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 13.93%.

In other LPL Financial news, Director George Burton White sold 22,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.36, for a total value of $1,904,258.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,477,913.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 1,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $167,101.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,189,328.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,681 shares of company stock worth $3,363,577 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

