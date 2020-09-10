LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) PT Raised to $40.00

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) had its target price upped by analysts at Stephens from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Stephens’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.02% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barrington Research began coverage on LKQ in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on LKQ from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub raised LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on LKQ from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.22.

Get LKQ alerts:

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $31.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.31. The firm has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.72. LKQ has a 52-week low of $13.31 and a 52-week high of $36.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 4.72%. LKQ’s revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that LKQ will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ValueAct Holdings L.P. increased its position in LKQ by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 21,547,746 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $441,944,000 after buying an additional 5,015,028 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in LKQ by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,269,993 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $436,249,000 after buying an additional 792,092 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in LKQ by 202.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,234,760 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $364,694,000 after buying an additional 9,521,817 shares during the period. International Value Advisers LLC increased its position in LKQ by 184.2% in the 1st quarter. International Value Advisers LLC now owns 7,062,849 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $144,859,000 after buying an additional 4,577,426 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in LKQ by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,745,729 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $117,653,000 after buying an additional 305,599 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

See Also: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.