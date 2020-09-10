Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics using our proprietary PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. The company’s product candidate consists of LIQ861 for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and LIQ865 for the treatment of local post-operative pain which are in clinical stage. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is based in NC, United States. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub raised Liquidia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:LQDA opened at $4.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $163.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.46. Liquidia Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.33.

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liquidia Technologies will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Eshelman Ventures, Llc purchased 1,875,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LQDA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Liquidia Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Liquidia Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Liquidia Technologies by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 14,125 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Liquidia Technologies by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 33,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Liquidia Technologies by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 7,596 shares during the last quarter. 55.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liquidia Technologies, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

