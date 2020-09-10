Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $39.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Media Corporation is engaged in media, communications and entertainment businesses through its subsidiaries and investments in publicly-traded companies. Liberty Media Corporation is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

Separately, FBN Securities raised Liberty Media Formula One Series A from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Liberty Media Formula One Series A currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.33.

Liberty Media Formula One Series A stock opened at $34.24 on Monday. Liberty Media Formula One Series A has a 12 month low of $16.87 and a 12 month high of $46.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.72 and its 200-day moving average is $31.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 1.31.

In related news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $67,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,291 shares in the company, valued at $6,125,366.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $36,668.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,557,215.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 284,069 shares of company stock valued at $10,293,089. 4.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 2.3% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series A during the second quarter worth $541,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series A during the second quarter worth $741,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 2,218.1% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 40,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 38,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Athanor Capital LP bought a new stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series A during the second quarter worth $361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Media Formula One Series A Company Profile

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

