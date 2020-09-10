Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Bought by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 388,533 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 33,100 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.12% of Lennar worth $21,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Lennar by 126.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 773 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lennar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.92.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $700,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,715,006.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Mark Sustana sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.87, for a total transaction of $3,074,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,167 shares in the company, valued at $5,163,127.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,000 shares of company stock worth $9,792,450. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:LEN opened at $75.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 14.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.02. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $25.42 and a 12-month high of $80.00.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 15th. The construction company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

