Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) versus Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) Head-To-Head Analysis

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) and Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Axis Capital and Lemonade’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axis Capital -0.41% -1.85% -0.33% Lemonade N/A N/A N/A

91.5% of Axis Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Axis Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Axis Capital and Lemonade’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axis Capital $5.17 billion 0.76 $323.47 million $2.52 18.58 Lemonade N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Axis Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Lemonade.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Axis Capital and Lemonade, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axis Capital 1 2 2 0 2.20 Lemonade 1 4 1 0 2.00

Axis Capital presently has a consensus target price of $57.60, suggesting a potential upside of 23.02%. Lemonade has a consensus target price of $86.00, suggesting a potential upside of 71.38%. Given Lemonade’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lemonade is more favorable than Axis Capital.

Summary

Axis Capital beats Lemonade on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Axis Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products. It also provides professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices liability, fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, cyber and privacy, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers. In addition, this segment offers accidental death, travel, and specialty health products for employer and affinity groups, as well as accident and health reinsurance products through wholesale and retail brokers, managing general agents, and underwriters. The Reinsurance segment offers reinsurance products to insurance companies, including catastrophe reinsurance products; property reinsurance products covering property damage and related losses resulting from natural and man-made perils; professional lines; and credit and surety products. This segment also provides agriculture reinsurance products; coverages for various types of construction risks and risks related to erection, testing, and commissioning of machinery and plants during the construction stage; and marine, aviation, and personal accident reinsurance products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Lemonade Company Profile

There is no company description available for Lemonade Inc.

