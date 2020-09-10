LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Downgrades Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) to Neutral

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) was downgraded by equities researchers at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $9.00 price objective on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Aurora Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised Aurora Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Pi Financial reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Friday, May 15th. CIBC reduced their price target on Aurora Cannabis from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Desjardins raised Aurora Cannabis to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aurora Cannabis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.94.

ACB stock opened at $7.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $883.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day moving average of $11.31. Aurora Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $78.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 36.2% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Aurora Cannabis in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 111.4% during the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 46,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 24,415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

