L6 Holdings Inc. Purchases 13,000 Shares of Pinetree Capital Ltd (TSE:PNP) Stock

Pinetree Capital Ltd (TSE:PNP) insider L6 Holdings Inc. acquired 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,872.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,020,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,455,953.07.

L6 Holdings Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 8th, L6 Holdings Inc. acquired 10,700 shares of Pinetree Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,524.80.

On Thursday, June 18th, L6 Holdings Inc. acquired 600 shares of Pinetree Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$630.00.

PNP stock opened at C$1.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 17.55, a quick ratio of 17.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $10.13 million and a PE ratio of -6.38. Pinetree Capital Ltd has a 12-month low of C$0.85 and a 12-month high of C$1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.10 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.10.

Pinetree Capital (TSE:PNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Pinetree Capital

Pinetree Capital Ltd. is a venture capital firm specializing in early stage, emerging growth and growth capital investments in micro and small cap companies. The firm prefers to invest in all the sector with focus on technology. Pinetree Capital Ltd. was founded in 1992 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

