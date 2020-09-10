L1 Long Short Fund Ltd (ASX:LSF) Insider Raphael Lamm Buys 1,328,558 Shares

L1 Long Short Fund Ltd (ASX:LSF) insider Raphael Lamm acquired 1,328,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.36 ($0.97) per share, with a total value of A$1,801,524.65 ($1,286,803.32).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of A$1.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$1.20.

L1 Long Short Fund Company Profile

L1 Long Short Fund Limited is a equity fund launched and managed by L1 Capital Pty Ltd. The fund investments predominantly in Australian and New Zealand securities. It employs long and short strategy to make its investments. The fund employs bottom up approach to make its investments. It is was formed in September 2014 and is domiciled in Australia.

