Kroger (NYSE:KR) PT Raised to $43.00

Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on KR. ValuEngine raised Kroger from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kroger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.74.

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $35.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.88. Kroger has a 52-week low of $23.71 and a 52-week high of $37.22. The firm has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. Kroger had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $41.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kroger will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO W Rodney Mcmullen sold 85,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $2,729,630.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,097,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,026,467.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph A. Grieshaber, Jr. sold 33,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $1,142,400.00. Insiders sold a total of 256,797 shares of company stock valued at $8,632,086 over the last 90 days. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,466,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,961,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413,450 shares during the period. AJO LP lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 423.7% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 4,007,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242,226 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 4,005.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,275,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196,185 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 140.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,338,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534,946 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,623,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288,325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

