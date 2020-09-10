Krios (GIG) Market Capitalization Tops $7.42 Million

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded up 32.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 10th. Over the last week, Krios has traded 105.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Krios token can now be purchased for $0.0148 or 0.00000142 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and LATOKEN. Krios has a market cap of $7.42 million and $4,093.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00124044 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00044704 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00242335 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.86 or 0.01634069 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000326 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00174089 BTC.

Krios Profile

Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 tokens. The official website for Krios is www.krios.io . Krios’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Krios

Krios can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Krios should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Krios using one of the exchanges listed above.

