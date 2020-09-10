KeyCorp Weighs in on Dominion Energy Inc’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:D)

Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) – Research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Dominion Energy in a research report issued on Monday, September 7th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will earn $4.13 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.14. KeyCorp has a “Hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dominion Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $4.39 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.67 EPS.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Wolfe Research raised Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

D stock opened at $79.64 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.35 and its 200-day moving average is $79.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $65.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.37. Dominion Energy has a twelve month low of $57.79 and a twelve month high of $90.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 88.68%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,089,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,771,051,000 after acquiring an additional 541,649 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,308,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,270,810,000 after acquiring an additional 712,601 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,599,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,208,975,000 after acquiring an additional 892,983 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,322,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $889,340,000 after acquiring an additional 403,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,919,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $571,978,000 after acquiring an additional 275,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

