KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts

KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research raised their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for KAR Auction Services in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 8th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.28. Northcoast Research has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for KAR Auction Services’ FY2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $419.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.08 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 1.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on KAR. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on KAR Auction Services from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.57.

Shares of NYSE KAR opened at $17.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.47. KAR Auction Services has a 1-year low of $9.41 and a 1-year high of $27.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.05.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 49.4% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 316,894 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 104,759 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 214.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the second quarter valued at about $326,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 108.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 623,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,577,000 after purchasing an additional 323,973 shares during the period.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

