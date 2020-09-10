Justin Pettett Buys 160,000 Shares of Locality Planning Energy Holdings Ltd (ASX:LPE) Stock

Locality Planning Energy Holdings Ltd (ASX:LPE) insider Justin Pettett bought 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.25 ($0.18) per share, for a total transaction of A$40,000.00 ($28,571.43).
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is A$0.32.
About Locality Planning Energy
