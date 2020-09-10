Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Sold by Cipher Capital LP

Cipher Capital LP cut its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 64.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,378 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 29,920 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 20.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,941 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 47.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,343 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the second quarter worth about $128,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the first quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the first quarter worth about $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $40,096.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JNPR. CSFB reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.89.

NYSE:JNPR opened at $23.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.87. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.20 and a fifty-two week high of $26.49.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 66.12%.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

