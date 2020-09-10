JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) to Underweight

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $300.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 24.98% from the company’s current price.

ROP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $374.00 price objective for the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $411.00.

ROP opened at $399.90 on Tuesday. Roper Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $240.00 and a fifty-two week high of $455.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $431.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $374.14. The company has a market capitalization of $44.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.05.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.27. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies will post 12.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roper Technologies news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.67, for a total transaction of $1,331,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,387,806.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $17,600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,574,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,127,810 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 105.1% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 750.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 92.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

