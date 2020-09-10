JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target to $119.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $107.00 to $119.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PXD. Argus increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $109.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $109.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.36.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

PXD opened at $96.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 38.33, a P/E/G ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $159.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.34.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $859.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 17.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,249,120 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,587,540,000 after buying an additional 2,409,725 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,200,338 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $650,302,000 after buying an additional 806,132 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,475,674 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $524,412,000 after buying an additional 212,499 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,525,633 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $317,473,000 after buying an additional 223,235 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 24.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,185,387 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $223,455,000 after buying an additional 634,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

Featured Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.