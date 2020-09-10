Joseph Stilwell Acquires 25,000 Shares of Kingsway Financial Services Inc (NYSE:KFS) Stock

Kingsway Financial Services Inc (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) Director Joseph Stilwell bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $72,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Joseph Stilwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 27th, Joseph Stilwell bought 86,574 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $241,541.46.

On Monday, August 24th, Joseph Stilwell bought 13,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.72 per share, with a total value of $35,360.00.

NYSE:KFS opened at $2.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Kingsway Financial Services Inc has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $2.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.23.

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The insurance provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 35.68% and a negative net margin of 19.09%. The business had revenue of $13.88 million for the quarter.

About Kingsway Financial Services

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Insurance Underwriting, Extended Warranty, and Leased Real Estate. The Insurance Underwriting segment offers various automobile insurance products, including liability insurance that covers claims against its insured's responsible for automobile accidents; accident benefit policies or personal injury protection policies that provide coverage for loss of income, medical, and rehabilitation expenses for insured persons who are injured in an automobile accident; and physical damage policies, which cover damages to an insured automobile arising from a collision with another object, as well as from other risks, such as fire or theft.

