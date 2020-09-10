Joseph Stilwell Acquires 25,000 Shares of Kingsway Financial Services Inc (NYSE:KFS) Stock

Kingsway Financial Services Inc (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) Director Joseph Stilwell bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $72,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Joseph Stilwell also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 27th, Joseph Stilwell bought 86,574 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $241,541.46.
- On Monday, August 24th, Joseph Stilwell bought 13,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.72 per share, with a total value of $35,360.00.
NYSE:KFS opened at $2.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Kingsway Financial Services Inc has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $2.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.23.
About Kingsway Financial Services
Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Insurance Underwriting, Extended Warranty, and Leased Real Estate. The Insurance Underwriting segment offers various automobile insurance products, including liability insurance that covers claims against its insured's responsible for automobile accidents; accident benefit policies or personal injury protection policies that provide coverage for loss of income, medical, and rehabilitation expenses for insured persons who are injured in an automobile accident; and physical damage policies, which cover damages to an insured automobile arising from a collision with another object, as well as from other risks, such as fire or theft.
Recommended Story: Penny Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Kingsway Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsway Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.