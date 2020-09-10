Joseph R. Nerges Sells 4,375 Shares of IKONICS Co. (NASDAQ:IKNX) Stock

IKONICS Co. (NASDAQ:IKNX) insider Joseph R. Nerges sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.89, for a total transaction of $17,018.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 359,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,092.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

IKNX opened at $3.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.64. IKONICS Co. has a 1-year low of $2.83 and a 1-year high of $7.38. The company has a market cap of $6.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 0.72.

IKONICS (NASDAQ:IKNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.57 million for the quarter. IKONICS had a negative return on equity of 12.84% and a negative net margin of 12.02%.

IKONICS Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells photosensitive liquids and films for screen printing, awards and recognition, and dye sublimation markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Domestic, Export, IKONICS Imaging, Digital Texturing Technology, and Advanced Material Solutions.

