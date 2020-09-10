John Ernest Sicard Sells 9,200 Shares of Kinaxis Inc (TSE:KXS) Stock

Kinaxis Inc (TSE:KXS) Director John Ernest Sicard sold 9,200 shares of Kinaxis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$215.11, for a total transaction of C$1,979,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 224,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$48,264,146.29.

John Ernest Sicard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 22nd, John Ernest Sicard sold 15,000 shares of Kinaxis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$200.08, for a total transaction of C$3,001,140.00.

TSE:KXS opened at C$192.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$199.89 and its 200-day moving average is C$160.89. Kinaxis Inc has a 52-week low of C$76.71 and a 52-week high of C$224.98. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.21.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$85.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$71.89 million. Equities analysts predict that Kinaxis Inc will post 1.4444266 EPS for the current year.

KXS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$220.00 to C$240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Laurentian boosted their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$180.00 to C$210.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$250.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$205.00 to C$230.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Kinaxis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$223.09.

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, which provide supply chain planning and analytics capabilities for managing various supply chain management processes, including demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, order fulfillment, capacity planning, and master scheduling, as well as sales and operations planning process.

