Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jiayin Group Inc. provides online individual finance services. The Company’s loan facilitation service mainly matches investors and borrowers. Jiayin Group Inc. is based in Shanghai, China. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Jiayin Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th.

Shares of JFIN opened at $2.60 on Tuesday. Jiayin Group has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.41 and a 200-day moving average of $3.02.

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $44.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 million. Jiayin Group had a negative return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 13.03%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jiayin Group will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jiayin Group stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jiayin Group

Jiayin Group Inc operates as an online individual finance marketplace that connects individual investors and individual borrowers in China. It operates a secure and open platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between investors and borrowers. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

