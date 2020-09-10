JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Research analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.61% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on JetBlue Airways from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on JetBlue Airways from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.77.

JetBlue Airways stock opened at $12.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. JetBlue Airways has a 52 week low of $6.61 and a 52 week high of $21.65.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.51 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 89.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will post -5.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 8,409 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $90,901.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,957 shares in the company, valued at $31,965.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways during the second quarter worth approximately $1,279,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 232.8% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 209,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after buying an additional 146,593 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 227.1% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 40,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 28,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 237.8% during the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,115,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897,120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

