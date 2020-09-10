Jefferies Group LLC Makes New Investment in Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000. Jefferies Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Evolus as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EOLS. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Evolus by 903.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 57,564 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Evolus by 20.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 358,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 60,680 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolus in the second quarter valued at about $373,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evolus in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Evolus by 266.7% in the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. 27.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EOLS. Mizuho downgraded Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Evolus from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Evolus from $9.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Evolus from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

NASDAQ:EOLS traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.65. 1,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,105. Evolus Inc has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.83.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

